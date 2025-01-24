Cavaliers' Trade Deadline Plans Becoming Crystal Clear
The Cleveland Cavaliers only have a couple of weeks left before the NBA trade deadline, and while some are hoping they will make a big splash, it's becoming pretty clear that that is not their intent.
The Cavaliers are tracking toward the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and potentially the best record in the league, so they probably don't have to do a whole lot of tinkering.
That means the dream of landing an impact player like Brandon Ingram is likely not going to come to fruition, as Cleveland would not want to rock the boat too much.
It's also important to keep mind that the Cavs don't have a ton of tradeable assets. Outside of Jaylon Tyson, the cupboard is fairly bare. The Cavaliers aren't blowing up their Core Four, and they probably aren't moving key pieces like Caris LeVert or Ty Jerome, either.
So what exactly can Cleveland do?
The Cavs can fill small holes here and there. They can find a backup big man. They can land another defensive-minded wing. Maybe they add another shooter.
But the chances of the Cavaliers swinging a blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler are slim to none. It just isn't happening, and there is no reason for it.
Cleveland is obviously a title contender as currently constructed. Would it be nice to bolster the roster a bit? Sure. The Cavs are going to need everything in their holster in order to beat the Boston Celtics in the playoffs, and the New York Knicks are no pushovers, either.
However, it's evident that the Cavaliers are going to be very prudent with how they approach things before Feb. 6. They aren't going to make any groundbreaking moves that could disrupt their chemistry.
If Cleveland does make any trades, they will be small, shrewd moves to fill the gaps. Be ready for a potentially quiet trade deadline, and that's okay.