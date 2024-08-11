Could This Cleveland Cavaliers Player Step Up Next Season?
The Cleveland Cavaliers may have locked down the team's star players this offseason, but the question still remains if the bench is good enough to compete at the next level.
However, Cavs shooting guard/small forward Caris LeVert could be a key contributor next season. The advanced analytics of LeVert's career can explain how he can take the next step for Cleveland.
One reason why LeVert may see an expanded role with the Cavs next season is due to his chemistry with newly-hired head coach Kenny Atkinson. Before he was an assistant for the Golden State Warriors, Atkinson was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2016 to 2020.
During his final season with the Nets, Atkinson heavily used LeVert on offense. His usage percentage, which measures how many plays were designed around a specific player while on the court, was at 29.5 percent. LeVert averaged 18.7 points that season, and was a critical piece to the team's offense.
Another stat from last season that points to LeVert potentially having more of an impact was his assist percentage.
Since the 2020-21 season, LeVert's assists average has taken a steady decline. However, he found a way to do a better job last season of moving the ball around. LeVert finished with a 25.7 assist percentage, which is an estimated percentage of the field goals he assisted while on the floor. The veteran forward averaged 5.1 assists last season, a mark he has not come close to since the 2020-21 season.
Whether or not LeVert becomes a starter next season, his skill set on the offensive side of the ball offers diversity to the Cavs' small forward room. Max Strus is great for creating space on the floor with his three-point ability, so LeVert is a perfect to change of pace to keep teams off balance.