Does A Cleveland Cavaliers Trade For Kyle Kuzma Make Sense?
As teams hit the quarter-way mark of the NBA season, two things start to happen: the teams that are true Finals contenders emerge, and those organizations willing to sell at the deadline also become clear.
One team that may be willing to trade away some of its valuable pieces is the Washington Wizards, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly monitoring star forward Kyle Kuzma if he becomes available.
This recent report raises the question of whether a Kuzma trade makes sense for the Cavaliers' currently constructed roster.
Let's start with this: the Cavs are in dire need of more forward depth.
Max Strus hasn't played a single game yet this season due to a sprained ankle. Dean Wade has been on and off the injured list. Then there is the duo of Caris LeVert and Isaac Okoro, who are caught in between a guard-forward combo.
Cleveland's lack of versatile forwards was apparent in their losses to the Atlanta Hawks.
So, yes, the Cavaliers need another forward ahead of the trade deadline. However, that doesn't mean they should go after just any forward on the market. It has to be a player who fits Cleveland's current system.
Kuzma is having a solid season on the offensive side of the ball. The 29-year-old has always been known for scoring ability. He's averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 42 percent from the floor this season.
But there's more to the story. Let's dive deeper into those numbers.
Kuzma currently has a usage percentage of 28.3 on the Wizards. That would undoubtedly diminish in the Cavaliers' offense, with Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Evan Mobley initiating the offense.
Kuzma would have to figure out how to play off-ball, which he hasn't been great at historically during his career.
The forward is only averaging 32.4 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent on catch-and-shoot shots this season, which could be Kuzma's role on the Cavaliers.
Then there's the defensive fit.
Kuzma isn't a terrible defender, but he isn't a great one either. He has a defensive rating of 117 over his four seasons with the Wizards and struggles to guard opponents as they get deeper in the paint.
The Cavaliers' defense, especially their guarding of the three-point line, has been criticized over the last week. Adding Kuzma to the roster wouldn't make it worse, but it wouldn't solve Cleveland's defensive issues either.
If the Wizards make Kuzma available and the Cavaliers trade for him, it will obviously make them a better team.
However, other players that may also be on the trade market, such as Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, or Bruce Brown, would probably be a better fit on Cleveland's roster.