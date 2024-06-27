How Jaylon Tyson Fits In The Cleveland Cavaliers 2024-25 Lineup
With their lone pick headed into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Jaylon Tyson at number 20 overall. The former Cal Bear is a 6'6" and 215 pound wing with versatility at shooting guard and small forward.
The top need for the Cavaliers headed into this draft appeared to be help at small forward and this selection does take care of that need. How does he fit into the lineup this coming season?
Tyson averaged 19.6 points per game last season, while also securing 6.8 rebounds per game and adding 3.5 assists per game. He has plenty of offensive ability. In addition to the offensive ability, Tyson has a long wingspan and upside as a defender. He has room to improve as a defender as he gets adjusted to the NBA game.
I would not expect to see Tyson start right away for the Cavs, but rather play valuable minutes off the bench in the rotation. It is possible that he could compete for that starting spot though. The Cavaliers were clearly high on Tyson and based on how the board fell, Cleveland got the guy they felt best about at that spot.
Despite getting their guy, this pick leaves me scratching my head a bit at the moment. If the desire was to get an undersized small forward with scoring ability, then Terrence Shannon Jr. probably was the better option. Shannon can push the pace faster and possesses more athleticism. Other small forward prospects such as Ryan Dunn and Kyshawn George felt like they could have potentially been in the mix as well.
Regardless, Tyson is an intriguing prospect and we will get to see what he can provide in the Summer League in a few weeks. That will be a good test to once again evaluate whether he is ready to push for a starting job or not.