Max Strus' Injury Exposes Major Flaw With Cavaliers Roster
Injuries plagued the Cleveland Cavaliers at the beginning of last season, throughout the year, and into the playoffs.
Everyone was excited to see what a fully healthy Wine and Gold roster would look like in 2024-25. However, that will have to wait after the team announced Max Strus would miss up to six weeks with an ankle sprain.
Strus' injury affects the Cavaliers' team in several ways. First, he's their number one three-point threat in their half-court offense. Strus also gained a reputation as a solid defender during his first season with the Cavs.
Cleveland will also need to find a new starting small forward to start this season. This exposes a massive flaw with the Cavaliers' roster: their lack of forward depth.
This shortage of small forwards was one reason there were so many calls and rumors about the Cavs being a trade destination for New Orleans Pelicans starting small forward, Brandon Ingram.
It was one of the clear holes on this roster and wasn't addressed over the offseason.
Isaac Okoro and Caris LeVert are next up off Cleveland's bench to fill the void Strus leaves. Given how the team has been coached in the past, it would make sense for Okoro to step into the starting lineup. Dean Wade is another contender, with him starting one of Celveland's preseason games at the three.
However, at six feet five inches, Okoro is more of a guard than a forward. The same goes for LeVert, who can play as a wing but is much more efficient as a guard in the backcourt. While Wade has played there before, the Cavs are relying on him to be a backup big with their lack of depth in the backcourt.
Six weeks is a long time for a team to be without its starting small forward. This puts Strus's projected return to the floor around the end of November or the beginning of December. Time will tell if Cleveland's current roster can handle being without their starting small forward to start the season.