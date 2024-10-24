Overreactions From Cavaliers Convincing Season-Opening Victory
There's so much to dive into and get excited about when thinking back on the Cleveland Cavaliers 30-point win over the Toronto Raptors in their season opener.
Let's take a look at a few overreactions following this convincing win.
Evan Mobley's Breakout Season Is Upon Us
Evan Mobley was sensational as the Cavs took the court for the first time this season. The power forward finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, shooting an efficient 64 percent from the floor in just 26 minutes.
This performance also indicates that Donovan Mitchell doesn't always need to be the one with the ball in his hands to initiate the offense or score. Mobley had more points and finished with more shot attempts than Cleveland's All-Star shooting guard.
It's time to accept that Mobley's breakout season is upon us. There's been so much talk about his all-around potential since he entered the league, and this is the year we see him put it all together.
Ty Jerome Is Cavs X-Factor
One of the biggest surprises from Cleveland's opening-night win was the impact Ty Jerome made after missing almost a full calendar year of NBA action. The backup point guard finished with 14 points, six assists, and the fourth-highest +/- on the team with 16.
The Cavs had a serious issue with their point guard depth last season, which became more prominent when Darius Garland missed almost two months.
A healthy Ty Jerome in the mix not only increases this team's depth but also provides another playmaking option in the second unit or to run alongside Mitchell.
Based on this performance, it's fair to call Jerome Cleveland's x-factor for the first part of the season.
Cavaliers' Missing Piece Wasn't A Player
Cleveland made a shocking decision to run back almost the exact same team they finished last year with. Many thought after two playoff runs with relatively early exits that the Cavaliers would at least make one or two changes to the roster.
Koby Altman insisted that this group had the talent to make a deep postseason run and just needed a new voice and approach. So far, Kenny Atkinson's game plan and direction have made the Cavs a better offensive team and look to have raised the ceiling on their potential as a group.
Yes, it's early, but it looks like Atkinson was the missing piece all along.