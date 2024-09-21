Ranking The Top 5 Point Guards In Cleveland Cavaliers History
Let's take a trip back in Cleveland Cavaliers history and look at some of the top point guards in franchise history. Cleveland's offense has had quite a few talented leaders throughout its 54-year history.
Some important things to note: 1. All players on this list are considered point guards by Basketball Reference. 2. The number of seasons that each player spent with the Cavs was taken into consideration. 3. Team success was also a factor when determining each player's ranking.
5. Darius Garland
Let's start the list off with Cleveland's current starting point guard in Darius Garland.
The Cavaliers drafted Garland with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft. Since then, he's averaged 18.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 6.7 assists while shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from behind the arc in five seasons.
When DG came to Cleveland, the team was in the middle of a rebuild, and it looked like it could take a while for them to get back to being a playoff contender. However, all of that changed during his breakout 2021-22 season, during which he was named an All-Star and finished third in Most Improved Player of the Year voting.
While the Cavs have had many talented point guards, they didn't stick around in Cleveland for a long time. Garland on the other hand has remained committed to the franchise and signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.
4. Andre Miller
Andre Miller's tenure with the Cavs was short, but impressive at that and is worthy of bring on this list.
Cleveland drafted Miller with the eighth overall pick in the 1999 draft. He only played three seasons with the Wine and Gold, but was a key piece of their offense during that time.
Miller averaged 14.5 points and 8.2 assists with Cleveland. He even led the NBA in assists during the 2001-2 season with 10.9. Talent such as this doesn't come around often, and Cavs fans were lucky to see Miller play in Cleveland.
3. Terrell Brandon
Now, on to arguably one of the most underrated and athletic players in franchise history. Terrell Brandon played with the Cavs when they were an Eastern Conference contender in the 90s.
It took a little while for Brandon to break out as an NBA player, but he was one of their best players once he did. During his final three season with the Cavs, he averaged 16.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals demonstrating his versatility on both ends of the floor.
Brandon was also a finalist for the Most Improved Player of the Year during the '96 season and was an All-Star during that year and '97. These two All-Star appearences along with helping Cleveland make the playoffs in four of his six seasons with the team is what really propelled him up this list.
2. Mark Price
Mark Price is not only one of the best point guards in Cavaliers history, but he's one of the top players in their franchise history too. Price spent nine long seasons with the Cavs, leading them to the playoffs seven different times.
Price was a solid scorer. He averaged 16.4 points while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 40 percent from behind the arc during his time with the Wine and Gold. He also led the NBA in free-throw percentage three times.
However, what he's probably most known for is his play making. Price routinely was one of the best passers on the Cavs and averaged a career-high 10.4 assists druing the 1990-91 season.
When Price was done playing in Cleveland, he had 4,206 assists, which is the second most in franchise history.
1. Kyrie Irving
There was so much hype surrounding Kyrie Irving when the Cavaliers selected him with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft. Irving surpassed all of those expectations and can be considered the best point guard in franchise history.
Kyrie played in Cleveland for six seasons and averaged 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists during that time. He was also a four-time All-Star and Rookie of the Year while a member of the Cavs.
Of course, Irving will mostly be remembered for "The Shot" over Steph Curry in the 2016 Finals, which helped the Cavaliers come back from a 3-1 deficit and break the city's 52-year championship drought.
Irving's time in Cleveland had a sour ending as the team traded him the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2017-28 season. However, we can't let that affect the legacy he left when playing for the Cavaliers.