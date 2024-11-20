Rivalry Renewed? Cavaliers, Celtics Entering New Chapter Of Historic Feud
One of the more underrated historic rivalries in the NBA is between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.
Over the last two decades, the Cavaliers and Celtics have seemed to constantly meet in the playoffs and play tightly contested games during the regular season.
Cleveland has had Boston's number multiple times, dating back to LeBron James's two stints with the Cavaliers. The pendulum then shifted Boston's way when James left for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the rivalry took a back seat as Cleveland went through the rebuild.
However, this rivalry may be entering a new chapter with last year's postseason outcome and both the Cavaliers and Celtics having similar goals for 2024-25.
Boston eliminated Cleveland in last year's playoffs, and this Cavaliers roster was eager to partake in a playoff rematch against them even though it didn't go their way.
On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers took on the Celtics with a perfect 15-0 record and as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, while Boston sat directly behind them as the second seed.
The Celtics ultimately snapped Cleveland's historic streak, adding another layer to this rivalry. However, the Cavaliers didn't go quiet. In the second half, they came within four points of a 21-point comeback.
After the game, Kenny Atkinson was asked if he thought this game was the start of something between these two teams.
"Hopefully, I'm not sure they'd say the same thing. For us, we have a lot to store in the bank. Obviously, we're going to see these guys in two weeks. A lot of stuff we can improve on ... Credit to them. We'll have another shot at them soon," said Atkinson.
So far this season, the Cavaliers and Celtics look like the top two teams in the East and may be on a crash course for the semi-finals this spring.
They're both on a similar timeline and looking to win it all now, meaning each matchup will carry extra weight.