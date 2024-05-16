The Path Forward For Cavaliers Isn't As Ominous As It May Seem
Clarity is a beautiful thing.
That's what the Cleveland Cavaliers were afforded in a five-game series loss to the Boston Celtics in the eastern conference semifinals. The freeing feeling of clarity. Clarity that they're just not good enough to be a true title contender, despite their best efforts in keeping Games 4 and 5 competitive while missing several starters. Clarity that there is a flaw, even multiple flaws in the construction of this death star that need to be addressed this offseason.
Knowing things need to change won't necessarily soften the blow of losing in the second round of the playoffs, which – for what it's worth – did represent progress for the franchise. Cleveland is in the business of trying to win championships though, particularly while possessing a star player in Donovan Mitchell in his prime. They're window to win is now. And that's why the Boston series served as a revelation.
Obviously there are a lot of questions that await the Cavaliers this offseason. Is head coach J.B. Bickerstaff the right coach for this team? Is Mitchell going to agree to an extension? Are they going to split up Mitchell and Darius Garland? What about Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen? Has Isaac Okoro earned an extension? Is LeBron James a legitimate option for the Cavs?
All fair ponderings that fans may have right now. With such a laundry list of things to answer this offseason, there seems to be this ominous cloud hanging over the franchise. Uncertainty isn't synonymous with turmoil though. And contrary to popular belief falling short of a title doesn't mean the organization has to blow everything up and start over.
Any offseason plan begins and ends with Mitchell's decision, but here's the thing, unlike the two instances where James' departures left the franchise devoid of talent and picks, that's not the case for the current Cavaliers. This team is young and has players like Garland, Evan Mobley and even Jarrett Allen to turn to as a solid core if their latest star were to deny and extension.
If that's the decision, Cleveland and easily pivot back to Garland being its main ball handler – fixing the redundancy that exists between he and Mitchell – and pursue trades for Mitchell that either bring back the shooters this team is lacking or draft capital that they lost when acquiring Mitchell int he first place.
It's no secret Garland had a rough 2023-24 campaign, one not so becoming of a max-contract player. Let's not forget he also missed more than a month with a broken jaw eating food out of a straw, dropping 20 pounds in the process. Not so long ago though, the Vanderbilt product was an All-Star himself. Perhaps there's a confidence problem going on right now and Cleveland would have to work to correct that. But there is a really good player in there somewhere.
Alongside Garland in this scenario Mobley and Allen remain – another redundancy on this roster, Given what Mobley showcased in this Celtics series he's clearly a building block on whatever this team looks like next season. That means Allen may wind up being moved as well.
It's different and different is hard to grasp. But it's hardly the nuclear outcome some are anticipating.
There's also the assumed preferred path forward. One that involves Mitchell agreeing to an extension and buying the organization more time to build a championship caliber roster with him at the forefront. It would mean Garland of the two undersized guards become the off man out, likely Allen too and yes, more change. But it's change that allows you to keep one of the league's best players and championship relevance across the sport.
The next month or so will be very telling at to what the future holds for this franchise. For now, everyone waits with bated breath for Mitchell's decision, which will set everything else in motion. Whatever direction the Cavs go from here though, they finally have clarity. They know what they must do to be a real title contender.
That might just be the best outcome anyone could ask for from this postseason run.