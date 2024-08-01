This Cleveland Cavaliers Foe Would Be The Perfect Roster Addition
The Cleveland Cavaliers extended Jarrett Allen on Wednesday, further cementing the Allen-Evan Mobley frontcourt pairing for the 2024-25 NBA season.
There were some rumors and speculation that Allen could get traded, and Allen evidently drew some pretty serious interest from multiple teams.
But clearly, the Cavaliers never had any intention of moving their star center.
It does create a problem for Cleveland, however, as its frontline still has very limited floor spacing. That's why some felt the Cavs should jettison Allen to begin with.
Allen does not have much off an offensive repertoire outside of lobs and putbacks. Mobley has been trying to expand his range beyond the three-point line, but he has yet to be able to do it on a consistent basis.
That means the Cavaliers could really use a floor-spacing big man up front to stagger between Allen and Mobley. Right now, their primary answer on that front is Dean Wade, who isn't exactly your prototypical big.
So, why not pursue Toronto Raptors center Kelly Olynyk?
Cue the torches and pitchforks. I get it. Most Cleveland fans still have not forgiven Olynyk for the Kevin Love incident in the 2015 playoffs, where Olynyk yanked on Love's arm while getting tangled up for a rebound. It resulted in a dislocated shoulder for Love, knocking him out for the postseason.
If you didn't remember, I just reminded you.
But here's the thing: Olynyk would actually be a perfect fit for this Cavs squad.
Let me preface this by saying that the Raptors have not shown any indication that they would be willing to trade Olynyk. As a matter of fact, they signed him to a two-year contract extension back in March, a month after acquiring him via trade.
But Toronto is a rebuilding ballclub, and Olynyk is 33 years old. He is also on a terrific contract ($13.2 million annually is a bargain for Olynyk), so while the Raptors may not be interested in moving him now, they may very well consider trading him at the midseason deadline.
Would the Cavaliers consider inquiring about his services?
Olynyk is one of the league's more underrated players. He averaged 9.8 points per game this past season off marvelous 55.5/38.7/83.3 shooting splits. He owns a lifetime true-shooting percentage of 60.1 percent and has gone over 60 percent six times in 11 seasons.
Not only that, but Olynyk is a surprisingly solid defender. What he lacks in elite athleticism he makes up for with good instincts and great awareness. He is an impressive positional defender and rarely blows assignments. He can even effectively defend in space.
Now that Cleveland has doubled down on the Allen-Mobley frontcourt for the foreseeable future, it's time the Cavs start adding some other pieces to ensure that the offense doesn't get bogged down.
Whether Cavaliers fans like it or not from an emotional standpoint, Olynyk would be a phenomenal addition and would undoubtedly make the team better.
Oh, and you can put the torches and pitchforks down now.