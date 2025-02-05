Three Bold Cleveland Cavaliers Predictions As Trade Deadline Nears
It's still anyone's guess as to what the Cleveland Cavaliers do ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
The team's championship window is opening, which could encourage the front office to make a blockbuster, win-now move. However, given this roster's success this season, it wouldn't be surprising if only minor moves or no moves at all were made.
Here are three predictions for the Cavaliers as the trade deadline approaches.
Cavaliers Don't Trade Caris LeVert
One player whose name has appeared in plenty of trade rumors leading up to February 6 is Caris LeVert.
The Cavaliers' rationale for trading LeVert is that he's on an expiring contract, putting together a career year, and could help Cleveland avoid the luxury tax.
However, LeVert's production off the bench has been a key reason for the Cavaliers' sustained success this season. If Cleveland is going to make a Finals push, it will need a player of LeVert's caliber.
It would be a tough task for the front office to get under the luxury tax and get a player in return who can match LeVert's value in one trade.
That said, it makes the most sense for LeVert to remain with the Cavaliers through the end of the season overall.
Cavaliers Trade For A Center
This iteration of Cleveland's roster is far from perfect despite their Eastern Conference-leading 40-10 record.
The Cavaliers could benefit from adding another true wing to the rotation, but the Wine and Gold already have a lot of forward depth when fully healthy.
One area where the Cavaliers desperately need to add more options is their frontcourt. Outside of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland's frontcourt is very limited.
A long-term absence of either of Cleveland's big men could cause trouble, as Mobley's recent calf injury showed.
Koby Altman doesn't need to give up to risk the future in a trade for a backup center, but acquiring someone who plays eight to ten minutes a game would be a wise move to bolster the roster.
An Overall Quiet Trade Deadline For Cleveland
The Cavaliers have been linked to some popular players, such as Brooklyn Nets' star Cameron Johnson and Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter.
However, considering Cleveland's current tight payroll situation and available trade assets, a deal for either of these players may be too complex, with too many layers to actually pull off.
Altman has also proven in the past that he won't make a trade just to make one. The Cavaliers didn't make any moves at last year's deadline and waited to sign an impact veteran in the buyout market.
The exact same scenario could play out this year.
Outside of a minor trade for a center or to dip the luxury tax could always be in the cards. However, this Cavaliers roster has proven on multiple occasions this season they're good enough to make a deep playoff run this spring.