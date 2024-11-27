Three Cavaliers Players Responsible For Team's Historic Start
The Cleveland Cavaliers' historic 17-1 start is becoming a national storyline as the Wine and Gold keep on winning. Cleveland is one of just nine teams in NBA history to start the season with this good of a record.
Let's take a look at some of the players who are responsible for this incredible start.
Note: This is not necessarily a list of Cleveland's best players. It's a compilation of players who have stepped up in one way or another through the season's first month and helped Cleveland go on this historic run.
Darius Garland
After an offseason to get healthy and finally get past all of the injuries that caused Darius Garland to miss a chunk of last season, the point guard looks like his All-Star self.
DG is currently averaging 20.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 44 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavaliers wouldn't be in their current position without Garland's incredible play.
Ty Jerome
Ty Jerome was identified as a potential difference-maker heading into the season, but no one could have predicted the fifth-year guard's impact on the Cavaliers.
He's done almost everything for the Wine and Gold, from scoring to playmaking to defense to stepping up and excelling in the starting lineup.
Jerome is currently averaging 12.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals while leading the entire NBA with a three-point percentage of .54.
Outside of the core four, Jerome has been the most critical player the Cavaliers have this season.
Jarrett Allen
There's something to be said for pure consistency. This is exactly what Jarrett Allen represents when he's on the floor.
JA is averaging 14.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists a game. He's also been a key member of Cleveland's defense averaging over a block a game and a defensive rating of 107.
While other team members have received a lot of attention (deservedly so), Allen is leading the team in field goal percentage (68.8) and rebounds (11.1) while playing in all 18 games of the season.