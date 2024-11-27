Cavs Insider

Three Cavaliers Players Responsible For Team's Historic Start

Which members of the Cleveland Cavaliers have stepped up at the start of the season?

Tommy Wild

Oct 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome (2) dribbles in the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers' historic 17-1 start is becoming a national storyline as the Wine and Gold keep on winning. Cleveland is one of just nine teams in NBA history to start the season with this good of a record.

Let's take a look at some of the players who are responsible for this incredible start.

Note: This is not necessarily a list of Cleveland's best players. It's a compilation of players who have stepped up in one way or another through the season's first month and helped Cleveland go on this historic run.

Darius Garland

After an offseason to get healthy and finally get past all of the injuries that caused Darius Garland to miss a chunk of last season, the point guard looks like his All-Star self.

DG is currently averaging 20.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 44 percent from behind the arc.

The Cavaliers wouldn't be in their current position without Garland's incredible play.

Darius Garland celebrates a shot
Nov 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the first quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome was identified as a potential difference-maker heading into the season, but no one could have predicted the fifth-year guard's impact on the Cavaliers.

He's done almost everything for the Wine and Gold, from scoring to playmaking to defense to stepping up and excelling in the starting lineup.

Jerome is currently averaging 12.6 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals while leading the entire NBA with a three-point percentage of .54.

Outside of the core four, Jerome has been the most critical player the Cavaliers have this season.

Jarrett Allen

There's something to be said for pure consistency. This is exactly what Jarrett Allen represents when he's on the floor.

JA is averaging 14.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists a game. He's also been a key member of Cleveland's defense averaging over a block a game and a defensive rating of 107.

While other team members have received a lot of attention (deservedly so), Allen is leading the team in field goal percentage (68.8) and rebounds (11.1) while playing in all 18 games of the season.

