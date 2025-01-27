Three Cavaliers Who Could Be Traded Before The Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the best records in the NBA and are looking like true championship contenders this season. These factors could make the Wine and Gold an active team leading up to the trade deadline.
There are a few clear candidates who could be included in a trade if the Cavaliers decide to make one.
Jaylon Tyson
Following the Donovan Mitchell trade before the 2022-23 season, the Cavaliers didn't have much draft capital. The next unprotected first-rounder they could offer in a trade is their 2031 pick.
Because of this, Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland's first-round pick from the 2024 draft, could be used as the key piece in a blockbuster trade.
Tyson hasn't been able to crack the Cavalier's rotation because of their already deep bench. However, the 22-year-old has shown a lot of potential on the floor, and it absolutely looks like he is playing above his level in G League games.
A team heading for or in the middle of a rebuild could view Tyson as a building block moving forward.
Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert is currently putting together one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists while shooting a career-high 47.3 percent from the floor and 42.0 percent from behind the arc.
However, the NBA is still a business, and the Cavaliers could make a business decision to trade LeVert.
The guard's contract is in its final season, which could entice a contender or a team seeking financial flexibility this summer to trade for him.
Plus, Cleveland could be looking to get out of the luxury tax, and trading LeVert could be a path to doing so.
Isaac Okoro
Take the value of a young player from Tyson and the financial flexibility from moving LeVert, and you get Isaac Okoro.
Okoro is another player teams could value for his youth. At 24, he's under a fairly team-friendly contract through the 2027 season.
Since being drafted, Okoro has established himself as one of the better perimeter defenders in the NBA and has taken massive strides in improving his outside shot. He is currently shooting a career-high 39.7 percent from behind the arc.
Additionally, similar to LeVert, trading Okoro could achieve that goal if the Cavs are serious about giving themselves financial flexibility in the future.