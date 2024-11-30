Three Realistic Trade Targets For The Cleveland Cavaliers
Not every trade in the NBA has to be a blockbuster deal. Even small and under-the-radar moves can take a team over the hump from being a playoff team to a final contender.
Here are three realistic trade targets the Cleveland Cavaliers could consider adding as the season goes on.
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl could be a compelling trade target for the Cavaliers.
Because of all the injuries on the New Orleans Pelicans roster, he's currently seeing a career-high usage (16.1 percent). Robinson-Earl is thriving in this role and is averaging 8.0 points while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent from behind the arc.
One area where the Cavaliers could be getting more from their roster is rebounding from their forwards and guards. Robinson-Earl can help in that department and is currently averaging 5.5 boards a game.
The Pelicans currently have a 4-16 record, and it'll be an uphill climb to make the playoffs in a competitive Western Conference. They should be looking to acquire as many future assets as possible, and Robinson-Earl, being on a one-year deal, could help them do that.
Caleb Martin
Jarred McCain and Caleb Martin have been among the Philadelphia 76ers' lone bright spots at the start of the season. While McCain will likely be untouchable in any trade talks, Martin could be a player the Cavs target.
In 16 games this season, Martin is averaging 9.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 41.2 percent from the floor.
Martin has proven to be a solid rotation player both with the 76ers and Miami Heat. The Cavs should still add more small-forward depth and acquiring him would certainly help in that department.
Robert Williams III
Out of all the trade targets suggested here, this is likely the most unrealistic. However, Robert Williams III could be a realistic trade target for the Cavaliers.
The Portland Trail Blazers have been in rebuild mode since they traded away Damian Lillard, and they look a long way off from being a playoff team again.
Perhaps the Trail Blazers will be willing to move Williams in a deal for more assessts. It would also open up more playing time for Donovan Cligan.
From Cleveland's side of things, the Cavaleirs are already one of the deepest teams in the NBA. However, some concerns remain with the frontcourt depth outside of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
It would likely take a rotation player or two and a few second-round picks, but Acquiring Williams would give them much-needed depth at center and another rim protector.