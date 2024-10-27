Three Reasons For Cavaliers Flawless Start To New Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers have started this new season with a flawless 3-0 record after the first handful of games. There's a lot to be excited about with this group, and there are multiple reasons for their strong start.
Let's take a look at some of the causes for this perfect start for the Wine and Gold's season.
Evan Mobley's Emergence
Many analysts and fans believed this could be the season that Evan Mobley finally broke out on the offensive side and became the All-Star forward many foresaw when he was drafted.
So far, that's exactly what we're seeing from the 23-year-old. Through the season's first three games, Mobley is averaging 18.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the floor and 43 percent (3-for-7) from behind the arc.
The stats only tell half the story, though. Mobley has been more assertive, bringing up the ball, a clear focal part of the offense, and is clearly a different offensive player.
This is exactly what the Cavs need from Mobley if they're going to be a Finals contender.
Cavaliers' Bench Mob
The Cavs knew they'd need more from their bench at the start of the season after learning that Max Strus would miss the first six weeks of the season with an ankle sprain.
Cleveland's reserves are currently averaging 45.7 points a game, which is top five in the league, and they have a team +/- of 7.5 which is the best in the Eastern Conference.
This bench mob is being led by Ty Jerome who's provided some much-needed play-making off the bench, averaging 4.3 assists a game and a nice scoring boost of 13.7 points a night. Caris LeVert is also averaging 12.7 points a night.
Atkinson said he would lean on this team's depth because of its strength, and that's been evident early on.
A Strong Start On Defense
A focal point for this team has been their offense and what that would look like under Kenny Atkinson. Cleveland has made nice improvements on that side of the floor, but their defense has also been nice and surprise, too
The Cavaliers' defensive rating of 105.2 to start the season is the best in their conference, and they're also averaging 12.0 steals and 7.7 blocks a game.
Their defense has also been directly led to the offense, as Cleveland leads the league by scoring 27.0 points a game off turnovers.