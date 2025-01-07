What Could The Cavaliers Offer Brooklyn In A Potential Cam Johnson Trade?
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be one of the most intriguing teams in the trade market over the next few weeks.
They could stand pat with where the roster currently is, or they could package some of their highest-valued assets to bring in another wing.
Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson has been a rumored trade target for the Cavaliers since the offseason and last year's trade deadline.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN also mentioned Johnson as a player who could help make the Cavaliers become true Finals contenders if they aren't one already.
If Cleveland were to target Johnson before the trade deadline, what could they give up to acquire him?
The Cavaliers' best chance of acquiring the Nets forward would be some sort of package that includes a combination of:
- Caris LeVert
- Jaylon Tyson
- Dean Wade
- 2025 2nd Round Pick (via Bucks)
- 2027 2nd Round Pick (via Nuggets)
- 2031 1st Round Pick
Note: This is not intended to be a mock trade. This list explores the Cavaliers' tradeable assets that the Nets might be interested in.
Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert is in the middle of a career year but has already been at the center of some trade rumors with his expiring contract.
Acquiring the 30-year-old guard could be enticing for the Nets because they maintain financial flexibility beyond the 2024-25 season. The Nets could also try roping in a third team to acquire LeVert for more draft compensation.
Jaylon Tyson
Jaylon Tyson was Cleveland's first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He hasn't received many opportunities with the Cavaliers but has looked solid when on the floor.
He's currently averaging 21.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from the floor and 32 percent from behind the arc in the G League.
Dean Wade
Dean Wade has become an integral piece to the Cavaliers' game plan this season. However, they may have to part ways with him in a potential Johnson deal.
The Nets had reportedly held a past interest in trading for Wade. Perhaps, that's still the case, and Brooklyn would also ask for him in a package for their star forward.
Draft Picks
Reports have indicated that Brooklyn is searching for draft capital in a potential deal for Johnson. Unfortunately, following the Donovan Mitchell trade, the Cavaliers don't have much of that.
The next available first-round pick they can trade is in 2031. If the Cavaliers were to trade for Johnson, this pick would likely be included in any package. Cleveland does have several upcoming second-round picks it could use in a trade, but would that be enough?
The reality is that the Nets are likely looking for draft picks in any Cameron Johnson trade as they head toward a lengthy rebuild. Cleveland just doesn't have that to give up.
Unless Brooklyn places extremely high value on either Jaylon Tyson or Dean Wade or believes Cleveland's 2031 first-rounder could become a top pick, it's hard to see the Cavaliers having enough trade assets to make this deal work.