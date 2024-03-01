What To Expect In Final Cleveland Cavaliers-Detroit Pistons Matchup
In their last game two nights ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers fell in double-overtime to the Chicago Bulls by a score of 132-123.
Tonight, the Wine and Gold will end a two-game road trip with a contest against the Detroit Pistons.
Here are four things to expect in the fourth and final matchup between these two Central Division foes this regular season.
1. A Tough Night On the Boards
The Pistons have outrebounded the Cavaliers by an average margin of 45.0-38.3 in three meetings so far this season.
In its last game, according to Stathead, Cleveland allowed its fourth-most rebounds in a game in franchise history, as Chicago outrebounded the Wine and Gold by a margin of 74-39.
2. Garland in a Groove
Cavaliers guard Darius Garland had one of his most productive scoring performances of the season two nights ago.
He drained a season-high seven three-pointers, and his 23 points were his most in a game since December 12.
In three games against Detroit this season, Garland is averaging 23.0 points per contest.
3. Ivey Due for a Big Game
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is due for a big game against Cleveland.
The 22-year-old is averaging 15.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game so far this season.
However, Ivey has averaged just 10.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest in three games against the Wine and Gold.
4. Cavaliers Looking for a Sweep
The Cavaliers have won each of their first three games against Detroit this season.
Cleveland has outscored the Pistons by an average of 115.3-107.3 in these contests, and has committed just 10.7 turnovers per game compared to the Pistons’ average of 17.3.