Which Cavs Need To Step Up In Game 4?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have played very inconsistent basketball throughout the playoffs. In some games, they look like they could win it all. And in others, they look like a team that doesn’t belong in the postseason.
There are several players on this team who need to step up against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 and help out Donovan Mitchell, who continues to carry the team on both ends of the floor.
Darius Garland
Darius Garland has had a roller coaster of a season. He was averaging almost 20 points per game and shooting 35% from three before breaking his jaw and being sidelined sidelined for two months.
DG hasn’t looked the same since that injury.
So far this postseason, Cleveland’s starting point guard is averaging just 14 points per contest, while shooting just under 45% from the field, and has taken a lot of criticism from fans for it.
The Cavs need more from their franchise point guard, as the season is on the line. And now would be a great time for Garland to put together a career game, especially with Donovan Mitchell now being listed as questionable with a left calf strain.
Max Strus
Max Strus was supposed to be Cleveland’s knockdown three-point shooter who would help the team with its floor spacing come playoff time. But so far this postseason, he simply hasn’t been that.
Strus is only connecting on 30.4% of his threes in this year's playoffs, and is averaging just 7.6 points in three games against the Celtics.
The Cavs don’t need Strus to have a 25-point game, as nice as that’d be. But they do need him to start shooting with more efficiency for the number of threes he’s attempting per night.
Evan Mobley
“We need you to be aggressive. Keep being aggressive.”
This was reportedly the message Mitchell had for Evan Mobley after Cleveland's Game 3 loss. And it’s true. The Cavs need Mobley to be assertive and forceful in the paint, especially without Boston’s key defensive big Kristaps Porziņģis present.
Mobley played arguably the best game of his career in Game 2, but didn’t replicate that performance in Game 3.
The Cavs need the Evan Mobley who was crashing the glass, going up strong, and attempting open threes to maintain a chance of winning this series.