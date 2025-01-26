REPORT: Cavaliers Could Make Key Decision As Trade Deadline Nears
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a lot to consider, as the trade deadline is nearly two weeks away.
One key talking point when discussing Cleveland's trade deadline plans revolves around their current payroll bind.
However, a recent report signaled that the organization could be willing to pay the luxury tax because of its success.
The Cavaliers are currently $1.9 million above the luxury tax, and Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley's extensions will kick in next season.
Michael Scotto of Hoops Hyper reported that "NBA executives are monitoring whether Cleveland will try to duck the tax with a trade."
"While the Cavaliers have conveyed they could pay the luxury tax with the team performing so well to keep continuity, NBA executives elsewhere are skeptical."
"Keep an eye on facilitating teams around the league looking to take on salary for future second-round draft capital to be in touch with Cleveland leading up to the deadline."
The Cavaliers' decision to pay the luxury tax could signal to the rest of the NBA that they're ready to compete for a championship right now, no matter what financial flexibility it gives them in the future.
This decision could be important, especially since avoiding the luxury tax could mean trading either Caris LeVert or Isaac Okoro, two key players in Kenny Atkinson's rotation.
Whether the Cavaliers do offload salary at the deadline or decide to stand pat with their roster, Cleveland's future payroll will continue to be something to observe even after the trade deadline passes and into potential offseason moves.