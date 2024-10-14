Three Keys For Cavaliers To Continue Fast Pace Offense Throughout Season
Anyone who's watched the first two of the Cleveland Cavaliers preseason games can tell this group has emphasized their pace of play. The Wine and Gold have been at the bottom of the NBA in this stat over the last few seasons, which has deserved more focus.
When the Cavs hired Kenny Atkinson, many envisioned him stressing a faster offense given Cleveland's personnel. It's easy to execute that when it's fresh in everyone's minds coming out of training camp, but how does the Cavaliers coach ensure that his team continues this game plan throughout a long, grueling 82-game season?
Atkinson outlined three key points that his team needs to follow to make sure this quick pace of play is something his team continues.
"I think it's talking about the guys without [the ball] running," said Atkinson.
"We probably got four ball handlers in that first unit. If you think about Darius, Evan, Donovan - you have three. So, if you don't have [the ball], can you run with pace? That's one of our keys. Can we keep getting, keep emphasizing those kick-aheads? That's really important. Last thing is getting into our spacing. That specific spacing we're looking for. So, those three things."
Have different players run the offense, keep pushing the ball up the floor in transition, and hustle down the court and get to your spots if you don't have the ball.
What Atkinson describes here isn't groundbreaking, nor is he trying to reinvent the game of basketball, but sometimes bringing it back to the basics that can have the biggest effect.
Koby Altman and the Cavaliers organization are clearly committed to this core. They hope that a new offensive outlook from a new voice will help this group achieve their goals.
Time will tell if Atkinson's fast-paced game plan will be the answer to all of this.