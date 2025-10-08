Celtics Notes: Boston Star Calls Out Thunder, Anfernee Simons Trade Update, Jayson Tatum Comeback Message
A Boston Celtics star claimed that the Oklahoma City Thunder got away with a lot of fouls amid their championship run. He also spoke on how the physicality level is more lenient in the playoffs as a whole.
Additionally, ESPN insider Bobby Marks spoke on how the Celtics trade deadline will revolve around Anfernee Simons. With a $27.7 million expiring contract, it is worth considering finding ways to get fully under the luxury tax with someone who may not be part of the team's future.
In other news, a Celtics coach sent a message regarding superstar Jayson Tatum's impending comeback. After a devastating Achilles tear, Tatum has been grinding to get back to the court, and is already making some incredible progress.
