Inside The Celtics

Celtics Notes: Boston Star Calls Out Thunder, Anfernee Simons Trade Update, Jayson Tatum Comeback Message

Gabe Smallson

Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Jayson Tatum, NBA Boston Celtics Player helps coach alongside Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Oct 3, 2025; Durham, NC, USA; Jayson Tatum, NBA Boston Celtics Player helps coach alongside Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer during the Countdown to Craziness at the Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In this story:

A Boston Celtics star claimed that the Oklahoma City Thunder got away with a lot of fouls amid their championship run. He also spoke on how the physicality level is more lenient in the playoffs as a whole.

Additionally, ESPN insider Bobby Marks spoke on how the Celtics trade deadline will revolve around Anfernee Simons. With a $27.7 million expiring contract, it is worth considering finding ways to get fully under the luxury tax with someone who may not be part of the team's future.

In other news, a Celtics coach sent a message regarding superstar Jayson Tatum's impending comeback. After a devastating Achilles tear, Tatum has been grinding to get back to the court, and is already making some incredible progress.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Celtics news (click the headline for the full article):

Celtics Star Calls Out Thunder For Not Playing Clean During Finals Run

Celtics' Trade Deadline Revolves Around One Player, Says Insider

Celtics Coach Sends Message on Jayson Tatum Comeback

Celtics Insider Reveals How Boston Could Have Kept Al Horford

Joe Mazzulla Disagrees With Viral Claim About Celtics Training Camp

Celtics Rookie Already Facing Major Barrier in Adjusting to NBA

Jaylen Brown Reveals Why Celtics Have Been 'Spoiled'

Celtics Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson