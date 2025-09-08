$45 Million Celtics Vet Poised for Breakout Year, Predicts Insider
HoopsHype's Michael Shearer had a surprising prediction for Boston Celtics sharpshooter Sam Hauser for the 2025-26 season, believing the fifth-year forward will break out in an increased role.
The Celtics shook up their entire roster in the offseason, and don't have much talent standing in front of Hauser for the upcoming season. Hauser has featured in 70 or more games in each of the last three seasons, and averages just shy of 20 minutes per game.
During that stretch, he's averaged eight points per game while shooting 45 percent from the field and 42 percent from 3-point range.
"But Hauser may soak up more minutes and usage than people expect, particularly if the Celtics end up trading Anfernee Simons," wrote Shearer. "Hauser is the team’s most reliable remaining marksman in an offensive system that prizes three-point attempts more than any other. He should get up an eye-popping number of triples next season.
"Hauser’s defense is stouter than the average shooting specialist, something that has endeared him to coach Joe Mazzulla in the past. If he truly wants to explode, however, he’ll need to expand upon the flashes of slow-steppin’ floor game he’s shown in the few times he’s been allowed to dribble the ball."
The Celtics have given Hauser an increased number of starts every season since 2021-22, and named him to the starting five in 19 games in 2024-25. With superstar forward Jayson Tatum out for the season with an Achilles injury, the Celtics could very well look to Hauser as a starter, and give him a much larger share of the ball.
A Perfect Celtics Marksman
Hauser's skillset matches the Celtics' offense perfectly, as the C's averaged the most 3-pointers attempted per game in 2024-25, nearly six more than the second-place Golden State Warriors. They also tied the record for most 3-pointers made in a game on the opening day of the season, draining 29 against the New York Knicks.
If Hauser, who averaged almost six 3-pointers attempted per game in 21.7 minutes per game in 2024-25 get his increased role and continues to shoot at an elite rate, he could very well set himself up for a career season with the Celtics.
