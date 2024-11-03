5 Biggest Takeaways as Celtics Take Down Hornets Again
The Boston Celtics took care of business against the Charlotte Hornets for the second straight night, claiming a 113-103 victory on Saturday. Although Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball delivered a strong performance, the Celtics’ depth and style of play ultimately secured them the win. Here are the five takeaways from the contest:
1. The Celtics’ role players stepped up
Payton Pritchard, Luke Kornet, and Jrue Holiday were instrumental in the win. Pritchard found his rhythm from beyond the arc, sinking four of his six three-pointers in the second quarter and finishing with 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting off the bench. Kornet had an impeccable game, going a perfect 6-for-6 from the field and nailing all seven free throws. Holiday, meanwhile, was dependable and efficient, particularly in the fourth quarter, with 13 points, six assists, and five rebounds.
2. Third-quarter struggles
The Celtics hit a rough patch coming out of halftime, allowing the Hornets to go on a 17-2 run, which trimmed Boston’s 18-point halftime lead to just three points. Boston’s three-point shooting, which had been strong earlier, fell flat in the third, going 2-for-15 from beyond the arc. Despite the slump, the Celtics stuck with their perimeter game rather than attacking the paint, something they may look to address in future games.
3. Grant Williams’ absence isn’t being felt
Former Celtic Grant Williams had a lackluster showing on Saturday, giving fans reason to feel confident in Boston’s current rotation. Williams scored just five points and committed five fouls, struggling with consistency and decision-making, including a questionable foul on former teammate Jayson Tatum. This performance highlighted that Boston has moved on smoothly without him.
4. The Celtics thrive without Jaylen Brown
All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, the Finals MVP, sat out with a flexor strain, but the Celtics still didn’t miss a beat. They surged to a 19-point lead in the second quarter, proving that they remain a formidable team even without one of their stars.
5. Boston’s depth is unmatched
Although they were up against a rebuilding Hornets squad, Saturday’s win reinforced the idea that Boston’s depth is a real asset. The Celtics showed they can adapt, rely on various contributors, and remain dangerous from multiple spots on the floor.
As they head into Monday's final game of their three-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks, the Celtics continue to demonstrate that they’re more than ready to contend at the highest level, with or without their marquee players.
More Celtics: Former Celtics Champ Calls Out Grant Williams Flagrant Foul