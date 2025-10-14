Al Horford Gets Honest About Leaving Celtics in Free Agency
The Boston Celtics are set to enter the 2025-26 season with a completely different look.
The Celtics made a flurry of moves this past summer, moves that were deemed necessary as they needed to get under the second apron to avoid penalties. Boston made swift moves, executing a flurry of trades as soon as the offseason commenced.
Boston lost two players via trade, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. They also lost two players via free agency =, including Luke Kornet and Al Horford.
Kornet signed with the San Antonio Spurs, and Horford also headed West, signing with the Golden State Warriors. Horford is arguably their biggest loss of the four, as he was a vital piece throughout their excellence this decade.
Horford spent seven seasons in Boston, and while it was not easy to leave a franchise like the Celtics, he opened up about how the Jayson Tatum injury changed his perspective.
“I think that where Boston was as a team, even though I called them my home and everything was there for me, they just weren’t in a position to offer me the opportunity that I wanted,” Horford said.
"There was two things there,” Horford explained. “I think the financial part was a component, but more than that, it was the winning part of it, trying to contend for a championship. And I think there was a lot of things up in the air — and it just felt like they weren’t in the same, that same vision, obviously, because JT getting hurt, that takes a big toll. So I think at that point I really had to — up until then I was staying in Boston the whole time.”
Horford was a pillar in Boston, and it appears from these comments that he wanted to remain in Beantown.
However, with the Celtics facing what appears to be a competitive challenge for a title this season, Horford had to do what is best for him and his family.
The 39-year-old is coming off a solid year with Boston, averaging 9.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.9 blocks in 60 games for Boston.
The Celtics will deeply miss their veteran big man, but it's worth wondering if things could have been different if Tatum had never suffered his Achilles injury.
