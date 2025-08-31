Anonymous Exec Has Shocking Prediction for Celtics Leading Scorer This Season
The Boston Celtics are going to have a makeshift roster next season. Without Jayson Tatum available and Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis elsewhere, the Celtics are in flux next year.
Most experts believe that Jaylen Brown will step into that number-one scorer role. He was the Eastern Conference Finals MVP and the NBA Finals MVP in the 2024 season.
Despite the resume that Brown has put forth so far in his NBA career, one NBA executive is picking someone else to be the leading scorer for the Celtics next year.
NBA executive believes Anfernee Simons will be the leading scorer for the Celtics
One anonymous executive believes that Simons will lead the Celtics in scoring instead of Brown, according to Heavy Sports. He believes that the Celtics will have to keep Simons.
“I bet you he’s their leading scorer,” the executive said. “Even with Jaylen. He’s going to have the ball a lot, and that dude can really score. That offense is going to have to change to accommodate him, and, on the last year of his contract, he’s going to let it fly."
Simons is certainly a good player, and he can get hot from beyond the 3-point arc. This executive believes that Simons' microwave ability is what can help him lead the team in scoring.
“As the kids say, he’s a bucket. He is. That dude is a bucket," the executive added. "He can really fill it up. And remember, he was averaging around 20 in the West. What do you think he’s going to do in the Eastern Conference, which is a LOT less competitive? How’s he not going to score and score big?”
Anfernee Simons may not last the season with the Celtics
If the Celtics have their way, they will find a trade partner for Simons before the season starts. They would like to shed his large salary before the year begins.
Simons isn't even a guarantee to start for Boston if he ends up staying. He is more than likely going to be the sixth man, with Payton Pritchard and Derrick White as the starting guards.
Simons averaged 19.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game.
