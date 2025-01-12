Brandon Ingram Injury Status For Celtics vs Pelicans
The Boston Celtics look to host the New Orleans Pelicans during a Sunday showdown, where the Celtics are hoping to bounce back from their previous loss against the Sacramento Kings. The Celtics still sit comfortably in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 27-11.
Injuries have been the primary storyline for the Pelicans this season, as several key players have missed significant time on the floor since the start of the regular season. Star forward Zion Williamson has only appeared in seven games since the season started, while forward Brandon Ingram missed 16 games due to an ankle injury.
Injuries have severely impacted the Pelicans' success this year, as they sit in dead last in the Western Conference having only won eight games this season. Even with key players being available throughout the season, this team has struggled cohesively to find any offensive rhythm this year.
Some analysts have also pinpointed a lack of discipline as an impeding factor for New Orleans, as Williamson has dealt with a suspension resulting in time missed on the floor as well.
As for Ingram, his presence on the floor has been key for the Pelicans in recent seasons. Prior to his ankle injury, he was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He’s proven himself as being one of New Orleans' best playmakers.
Since Ingram’s exit from the court, the Pelicans have gone 3-18, and have been desperate to put some more wins in the column. Some have even speculated the Pelicans are strategically plotting for a number one overall draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Ingram has already been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against Boston. This is unfortunate for the Pelicans, as Boston is one of the best teams in the NBA.
Boston is also seemingly playing at full strength, with all five starters fully healthy ahead of Sunday.
The only other player ruled out of Sunday’s game is small forward Herbert Jones, who recently endured a shoulder injury. Jones has been solid for New Orleans this season, averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. There’s been no indication of a return for both Ingram and Jones.
Fortunately for New Orleans, guard Dejounte Murray could play on Sunday, as he’s been listed as questionable. Murray has been being monitored daily and has been available for the team’s previous two matchups.
More on Celtics; Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Not Surprised at Brandon Jennings Callout