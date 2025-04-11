Cavaliers Insider Takes Massive Shot at Celtics Fans, Playoff Hopes, Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics will be entering the NBA playoffs as one of the bigger favorites to win it all again. Boston will be looking to repeat as NBA champions this season, but they won't have home-court in the postseason this year.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, which would force the Celtics to be on the road for a potential Game 7. But, Boston doesn't care about seeding, and many would pick them to win a potential series.
However, Cavaliers insider Jimmy Watkins of Cleveland.com seems to disagree. Watkins wrote an entire piece discussing how the Cavaliers could take down the Celtics this year, and within, there are some interesting comments.
"Step right up, Boston Celtics. Book your flights. The scariest road trip in sports awaits you."
"Game 7 at home? Get the champagne ready. History counts 112 home wins and 39 home losses in Game 7s of NBA playoff series."
Cleveland would have Game 7 at home in a potential series, but the Celtics have been a historic team on the road this season. Boston wouldn't be fearful of going to Cleveland, even with the rowdy crowd that they would face.
Watkins seems to think the crowd would play a big factor in a game, even more so than if the game would be in Boston.
"The Celtics counter with pedigree, decorated players and the championship rings to prove it. Plus, I hear Boston is nice to visit during the spring. Can’t say the same for Rocket Arena, though."
Watkins also called out Celtics star Jayson Tatum when discussing a potential Game 7.
"Celtics forward Jayson Tatum’s palms must be sweating already. I know, I know: Don’t jump the shark."
These are some bold claims from Watkins, but there seems to be a belief in the Cavaliers. Cleveland is very good and could cause issues for Boston but until they are defeated, the Celtics will be favored.
Only time will tell if Watkins is correct, but the Celtics likely will use the disrespect as motivation throughout the postseason.
