Celtics' $100 Million Star Predicted to Enter Free Agency After This Season
The Boston Celtics have had a doozy of an offseason. After failing to make it past the second round of the playoffs last season, the Celtics knew they had no choice but to gut close to half of their roster.
The Celtics had to make some tough decisions this offseason and they wasted no time in doing so. A few days after the end of the 2024-25 season, Boston sent shockwaves to the NBA world by trading their veteran and championship guard, Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers.
In exchange, the Celtics received former first-round pick, guard Anfernee Simons. However, since they acquired Simons, the Celtics have been doing all they can to trade him away to clear up cap space. They have found no suitors, and he may start the season in Beantown.
No matter how you slice it, Simons is set to enter free agency next summer, and he will be an unrestricted free agent.
"Simons was traded to a Celtics team that liked his ability to score, averaging 19.3 points and 4.8 assists per game last season. He can get a bucket from anywhere on the court, and Boston needs that next to Jaylen Brown. However, the Celtics are not done dealing and may try to move Simons at the deadline, and even if they don’t, he may not be in their long-term plans once Jayson Tatum returns. How this season goes for Simons will determine where his salary goes from the $27 million he is making this season, but he very well could be a free agent," wrote Kurt Helin of NBC Sports.
The 26-year-old guard is set to earn $27 million this year. He will enter the final year of his four-year, $100 million contract that he signed with the Blazers prior to the 2022-23 season.
Simons has been with the Blazers for his entire career, and this will be his first time suiting up other than with the Blazers in his NBA career.
It's unclear what type of role Simons will play with the Celtics. His scoring ability is off the charts as he's proven in his first seven years of his career.
Simons will look for a massive season for himself as he prepares to set himself up for a massive payday next summer.
