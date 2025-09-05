Celtics’ $118 Million Star Doesn’t Know His Role Heading Into New Season
The Boston Celtics are going to look like a much different team next season than they have in the last couple of years. They will have three new starters after many moves were made during the offseason.
Boston will have a new starting point guard, a new starting center, and a new forward. Replacing those three positions will not be easy for the Celtics, but it's something they're looking forward to doing.
Derrick White will be one of the most important players on the team next season. Despite that, he's not even sure what role he'll be filling heading into next year.
While speaking on his White Noise Podcast, White was honest about the fact that he's not sure what kind of role he's going to fill with the team.
“I don’t know what my role is going to be game to game, and I kind of don’t want to be like, ‘Oh, I have to do this. JT [Jayson Tatum]’s out, so now I have to. I don’t want to put myself in that mind. Obviously, I’ve been working hard and trying to figure out how I can get better, but I feel like if I put myself in that mindset, I’m going to just maybe press or do something that’s not me. I’ve got to stay true to who I am, what makes me successful, so I don’t know what the role’s going to be. Whatever it might be, I’m just trying to compete, I’m trying to help us win as many games as possible, and I’m really excited.”
Derrick White needs to be adaptable for the Celtics
White knows that he might be tasked with taking more of the ball-handling duties now that Jrue Holiday is gone. He will also be counted on to increase his offensive output.
One thing that White knows he needs to avoid is the midseason shooting slump that he had last year. Next year's team won't be good enough for the Celtics to withstand something like that.
Last season, White averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. He shot 44.2 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
