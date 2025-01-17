Celtics 2024 Champ Signing with Rival G League Squad
A former role player on the 2023-24 champion Boston Celtics has reportedly found his next gig at last.
Sources have informed Bobby Manning of CLNS Media that the Long Island Nets, G League squad of the Brooklyn Nets, are inking former Celtics forward Oshae Brissett to a new contract.
The language in Manning's report suggests Brissett is not agreeing to a two-way deal with Brooklyn, rather an affiliate deal with Long Island. It could still represent a path back to the league for Brissett, however, as he will now remain close to the league and thus top-of-mind for scouts looking to bring on players via 10-day contracts or two-way deals late into the 2024-25 season.
Prior to news of this reported deal, Brissett reflected on his own vlog about the trying process of waiting for his next NBA opportunity, with the league already halfway through this season. Daniel Donabedian of ClutchPoints shares the moment:
“It hasn’t been easy, man," Brissett said. "I sit back, I watch NBA games all day. One, 'cause I'm a fan of basketball, but two, I wanna see where I can fit in, how I can help."
"And I see it," Brissett asserted. ‘I’m better than that guy, I’m better than that guy.’ I have confidence in myself, knowing that if I get the chance, I can get out there and do it. So it's tough seeing it, but [I] can't give up. Imagine me not going to the gym, and then someone calls like, 'Yo, we need to come try out' or 'Come in and play,' and I'm not ready. I can't do that.”
The 6-foot-7 combo forward, 26, went unselected out of Syracuse in the 2019 NBA Draft. He inked a two-way deal with the Toronto Raptors as an undrafted free agent. He was cut ahead of the 2020-21 season.
Brissett played for the Indiana Pacers' G League team, then called the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (now the Indiana Mad Ants), to kick off the next year. He performed well enough to be named to the All-NBA G League Second Team for that season.
The 6-foot-7 inked a pair of 10-day deals with the Pacers in the spring of 2021, and was then brought on via a three-year deal, where he cemented his place as a reliable bench talent. He joined Boston as a free agent in 2023.
Brissett was a fringe rotation player for Boston, averaging 3.7 points on .444/.273/.602 shooting splits, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in 55 contests for the eventual champs. He played spot minutes during Boston's playoff run, averaging 5.5 minutes in 10 of 16 games.
The capped-out Celtics opted not to retain Brissett this past summer.
