Celtics' $30 Million Guard Predicted to Take Huge Leap This Year
The Boston Celtics are going to look much different next season than they did this past season. Three starters are gone from the team, meaning they will no longer contend for a title.
Payton Pritchard will be thrust into the starting lineup after having the best year of his career off the bench. He's seen as a guy who can be a microwave kind of guy.
The question is whether or not his scoring skills will translate with him getting more minutes for the Celtics. He will be the starting point guard next season. One pundit believes they will.
Celtics' Payton Pritchard predicted to have a breakout year
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes that Pritchard has a chance of becoming a much better player next year with increased opportunities to handle the ball.
"Last season's Sixth Man of the Year should be capable of turning his per-36 numbers (18.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists) into his per-game averages while also deserving some dark-horse consideration for the league lead in made triples," Hughes writes. "He canned 255 as a reserve last year."
The Celtics need Pritchard to be a really good point guard next year if they are going to be competitive. There's still almost no chance that Boston ends up competing for a title.
Pritchard's numbers will be harder to sustain with starter-level defenders trying to prevent him from scoring the ball. That's the biggest issue that Pritchard will have next year.
The Celtics need Payton Prtichard to make a leap next season
Even though Boston doesn't have championship aspirations next year, they still need Pritchard to take a leap. They need him to continue his development, especially on the defensive side.
Pritchard is going to be a much worse defender than Jrue Holiday was, so that will be harder for the Celtics to make up for. He also needs to become a bit more efficient from inside the paint finishing around the rim.
During his Sixth Man of the Year campaign, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He shot 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
