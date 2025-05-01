Celtics $6.1 Billion Sale Expected to Be Finalized Despite Major Challenges
The reigning champion Boston Celtics are enjoying an easy ride through the 2025 postseason so far as they defend their 2024 crown.
This year, Boston is hoping to become the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 2018 Golden State Warriors.
Boston went 61-21 this season, and withstood some intense defense from the offensively-challenged Orlando Magic (41-41) en route to a breezy 4-1 first-round playoff series victory.
The health of All-Defensive guard Jrue Holiday (who missed three games), six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum (who missed one game with a wrist injury), and four-time All-Star wing Jaylen Brown (who was questionable for much of the series with a knee impingement) remains something of a question mark as the team's playoff matchups get more formidable. 7-foot-2 starting center Kristaps Porzingis is a walking injury risk.
In the second round of the playoffs, Boston will face the winner of the ongoing first-round series between the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons. New York leads Detroit, 3-2, with Game 6 slated to tip off on Thursday night.
Now, the Celtics have gotten some reportedly clarity on the other big question that's been hounding them this year: will the prospective ownership group led by businessman Bill Chisholm, who grew up a Celtics fan, ultimately be able to procure a controlling stake in the franchise from the Grousbeck family?
Per Ben Horney of Front Office Sports, the sale will go through after all — within the next week.
"The record $6.1 billion Boston Celtics sale will be finalized within the next week and the deal structure will be compliant with NBA private-equity ownership rules," writes Horney.
Questions had arisen about just how much of that $6.1 billion purchase (which does not include any ownership of home arena TD Garden) would be financed by individuals. The NBA has a strict policy limiting how much of a team private equity firms can own. The earlier reported deal suggested that one such firm, Sixth Street Partners, had too much of a stake.
"Lead buyer Bill Chisholm's group now has enough money to cover the cost o the deal and is in fact 'oversubscribed,' two sources tell FOS," Horney notes. "The group will acquire more than 51 percent of the franchise in the first tranche of the deal, one source says. The exact size stake Chisholm will end up owning is unclear."
