Celtics’ $6.1 Billion Sale Gets Massive Update From NBA
The $6.1 billion sale of the Boston Celtics is expected to be finalized shortly.
Jared Weiss of The Athletic shared the news via X.
The sale for the team received a unanimous approval from the NBA's Board of Governors.
The transaction is expected to "close shortly."
In July 2024, the current governor of the team, Wyc Grousbeck, announced the intention to sell the team in two phases. That came true in March when the Celtics were sold for a then-record-setting $6.1 billion to an investment fund led by Bill Chisholm.
The initial plan of the sale was for Grousbeck to stay on board until 2028. However, that all changed on Tuesday when Grousbeck announced he will no longer be a part of the team.
The sudden change came due to league rules, including minimum ownership. Grousbeck will own less than 15 percent of the team, given final funding for the transaction.
Boston has been under its current ownership for more than two decades, with Grousbeck purchasing the Celtics in 2002 for $360 million.
During his tenure, the team captured two championships and enjoyed plenty of success—from the late 2000s through the early and late 2010s, and continuing into the 2020s.
This upcoming season is being viewed as more of a gap year for Boston. With Jayson Tatum expected to miss most, if not all, of the season and a roster full of question marks, the Celtics will likely focus on doing just enough to secure a top-six playoff spot.
This story will be updated….