Celtics’ Al Horford Could Retire or Sign With Major West Rivals
Boston Celtics champion big man Al Horford is facing several significant decisions this offseason.
According to Real GM, Horford is currently weighing three possible paths: signing with the Golden State Warriors, signing with the Los Angeles Lakers, or potentially retiring from the NBA altogether.
https://x.com/LegionHoops/status/1940840395828875658
Horford has spent seven seasons with the Celtics, and there is a chance that we saw the last of him in the green and white this past season.
The 39-year-old is an unrestricted free agent this summer, and his time in Boston appears to be dwindling. The veteran big man is strongly considering the Lakers or Warriors, both of whom need a big man to fill the void.
The Warriors are a team that desperately needs one more than the Lakers. Golden State lost their veteran big man Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans.
They have lacked a solid big man or center depth for the better part of the decade, so if they can grab a player like Horford, despite his age, that would be a major grab.
As for the Lakers, they acquired one of the best big men on the market, Deandre Ayton. Ayton will likely be the starting big man for the Lakers, but they'd love to add to that, and Horford is a player they'd love to acquire.
This past season, 39-year-old Horford put together another solid campaign, averaging 9.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists across 60 regular-season appearances, including 42 starts. In the playoffs, he remained a steady contributor, posting 8.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.
If Horford decides to return, it would mark his 19th season in the NBA. A five-time All-Star, he played a key role in helping the Celtics capture their latest championship in 2024 — finally breaking through after years of falling short.
