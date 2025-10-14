Celtics’ Anfernee Simons Gets Honest on Adjusting to Bench Role
New Boston Celtics guard Anfernee Simons has unpacked his transition to a bench role, after spending his last three seasons as a starter for lottery-bound Portland Trail Blazers teams.
Boston acquired the 6-foot-3 pro in a rare one-for-one trade that swap the team swapping former six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, whose acquisition helped propel the Celtics to their record 18th championship.
It's even unclear how long the Celtics intend to retain Simons, currently on an expiring $27.7 million contract.
Per Celtics on CLNS, Simons is finding his way as a microwave bench scorer. Former Sixth Man of the Year Payton Pritchard has been serving as Boston's new starting point guard.
"At first I was kind of overthinking it, but, you know, once I got out there I felt a little, you know, more comfortable," Simons said. "Obviously when you've been starting for, I don't know how many years now [two], you feel like [you're] changing the kind of routine that you've built the last couple of years. But I think those early years coming off the bench really helped me in trying to understand coming off the bench and the rhythm, and just the preparation coming off the bench."
When it comes to his minutes alongside Pritchard, Simons acknowledged that it's been an adjustment process, per Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes.
"Feeling out in the game and obviously having constant communication with him," Simons said of his approach to collaborating on the court with Pritchard.
Whatever role he plays, it's clear that the Celtics will still look to feature the 26-year-old Simons in a big way this season when it comes to minutes and touches.
Although he's a talented scorer and shooter, Boston's interest in maximizing Simons' output is two-fold: he can potentially help them win now, sure, but he's also a talented middle-aged player (middle-aged by NBA career standards, of course) who could possibly bring back real value in a trade, while also helping the Celtics duck under the league's punitive first luxury tax apron.
In 70 healthy bouts for the 36-46 Trail Blazers last year, Simons averaged 19.3 points on .426/.363/.902 shooting splits, 4.8 dimes, 2.7 boards and 0.9 steals a night.
He's been toggled between a point guard and undersized shooting guard role in the past, and it appears Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla will continue experimenting with him at both positions.
