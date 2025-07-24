Celtics Big Man Gets Brutally Honest About Fans Being Unhappy He’s Replacing Kristaps Porzingis
The Boston Celtics were entering the offseason with a ton of question marks. Many wondered if the Celtics would have the guts to make the multitude of potential massive changes they needed to make this summer. Not only did they pull the trigger on it, but it didn't take them long to do so.
The Celtics have made some tough decisions so far this offseason, including trading away two of their championship players from the 2024 season: Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.
The losses of those two key players will be felt like no other. They were big for the Celtics over the past two seasons, and now they will do their best to help their new team this upcoming season.
Boston fans were not happy about trading away Porzingis or Holiday, although it was a move that they deemed necessary in order to avoid the second tax apron.
Both trades happened within the span of a day. While both losses are monumental, the Porzingis loss may be the biggestblow, especially considering how Boston now lacks a reliable big man.
No one realizes that more than the Celtics' newest big man, Georges Niang, the player who was traded for Porzingis.
Niang appeared on the "OGs" podcast and was candid in his comments about his brief time in Boston.
"I then get traded for Kristaps Porzingis—which, you know how tough Boston fans are. They don’t give a (expletive) if I’m from Boston or not," he offered of his arrival as a player for his home state's NBA squad. "They're like, 'You just took our unicorn and replaced it with a minivan.'"
"They're like, 'Get the (expletive) out of here!' You know what I’m saying?," he added. "They want superstars."
Niang was traded to the Celtics as soon as the 2024-25 season came to an end. The Celtics acquired Niang along with a second-round pick in a three-team trade that sent Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Hawks, and Terance Mann and the draft rights to Drake Powell to the Brooklyn Nets.
Losing Porzingis is a major blow. Niang simply isn’t on the same level and doesn’t bring the kind of impact Porzingis does on either end. It’s clearly a step down, but Niang can still give them a spark and provide some much-needed energy in stretches.
Last season with the Hawks and the Cavaliers, Niang averaged 9.9 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from 3-point range.
