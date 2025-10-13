Celtics Big Man Makes Honest Admission About Frontcourt
One surprise Boston Celtics big man appears to be making the most of the team's new opportunity for major frontcourt minutes.
Xavier Tillman, a 6-foot-7 power forward, has been angling for his time in the sun. Across 17.2 minutes per, the 26-year-old has been averaging 3.0 points on 50 percent field goal shooting, 3.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks per bout.
For now, head coach Joe Mazzulla is starting new signing Chris Boucher at power forward, in the absence of All-NBA superstar Jayson Tatum. Former fourth-string center Neemias Queta has gotten the jump at the five spot.
Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during a second-round playoff series defeat against the New York Knicks and is at risk of missing the entirety of 2025-26.
Two other summer free agent signings, Josh Minott and Luka Garza, have carved out consistent bench roles for Mazzulla so far.
Per Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes, Tillman recently acknowledged in a team presser that Boston's big men might need the whole year to gel together.
“We're coming together, that was [Queta's] first game, the last game," Tillman said. "We’re gonna be a work in progress the whole season, but we’re coming together. Slowly but surely.”
Tillman is on the second season of a two-year, $4.8 million veteran's minimum contract with Boston. He'll need to prove he belongs if he's hoping to latch on for 2026-27.
Boston general manager Brad Stevens made some bold moves this summer after Tatum's injury.
A Flurry of Summer Moves
The Celtics flipped the pricey contracts of starters Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday in separate deals, bringing back an underwhelming haul of reserve guard Anfernee Simons, two-way contract RJ Luis Jr., and a trade exception. Boston also let its two other rotation options at center, Al Horford and Luke Kornet, depart in free agency.
Now, the reconfigured Celtics will likely just be happy to make the play-in tournament this season, after two years of notching 60-plus regular season wins — and after nearly a decade of being a title contender. Boston won it all in 2024 with a core of Tatum, All-Star wing Jaylen Brown, All-Defensive guards Holiday and Derrick White, Porzingis, and Horford. Now, four of those core players are gone, with only Tatum slated to (eventually) return.
