Celtics Big Man Predicted to Turn Heads This Year
A key Boston Celtics big man could take a major leap in 2025-26.
Noa Dalzell of Celtics on CLNS submitted during a conversation with Sherrod Blakely that former fourth-string Boston center Neemias Queta, if given the proper reps, could emerge as a legitimate starting-quality five.
“Everything’s king of aligning for him to be a very surprisingly impactful player next season," Dalzell said. "I wouldn’t be shocked if he averages…12 and 12 next year and becomes like a really solid NBA caliber center.”
Queta will be competing for minutes with free agent signings Chris Boucher, a two-time champion with the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors, and former Minnesota Timberwolves part-time rotation player Luka Garza. Bench power forward/center Xavier Tillman could also conceivably earn some center minutes, although at 6-foot-8 he may quickly find himself outmatched.
While playing for his native Portugal in EuroBasket this summer, Queta has expanded his scoring portfolio — an exciting development for a very depleted Boston frontcourt.
This story will be updated...