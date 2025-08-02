Celtics Big Man Reacts to Shocking Roster Overhaul, Losing Multiple Key Players
A Boston Celtics big man has weighed in on the team's flurry of summer moves, amidst a surprisingly thorough offseason.
When six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles tendon during the playoffs, it became something of a fait accompli that team president Brad Stevens would look to shed salaries and duck under at least the NBA's brutal second luxury tax apron.
Given that Boston's best player would miss most or perhaps all of 2025-26, it made some sense for Stevens to think a bit frugally about his roster during its interim without Tatum.
Stevens shipped out the contracts of starters Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, while letting reserve center Luke Kornet walk and presumably preparing to do the same for the still-unsigned Al Horford. But signing center Luka Garza and forward Josh Minott sent Boston over the second apron again.
By cutting point guard JD Davison (who had a minimum cap hold after completing his third season as a two-way player), Stevens has now managed to once again dodge the second apron. He could still conceivably make further moves. New veteran acquisitions Anfernee Simons and Georges Niang may have value elsewhere — as could reserve forward Sam Hauser.
More news: Celtics Potential Starter Underwent Major Surgery in Surprise Update
Center Neemias Queta just might be the biggest beneficiary of all this activity. Formerly Boston's fourth-string option at the position, the 7-footer out of Lisbon, Portugal will now likely compete with Garza for the starting job this season.
During a conversation with Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS from Lisbon, where he was gearing up to represent his home nation in EuroBasket later this month, Queta reflected on the losses of his championship teammates.
"Obviously, it’s not easy losing these guys,” Queta said. “Guys that we cherished in the locker room and on the court too, they made a big difference, huge impacts for us. Luke was great off the bench and whenever his name was called, he was always ready. I learned a lot of that from him, so it’s gonna be a tough year losing him. Then, K.P. was a guy that was always great to have around, great in the locker room and super skilled, super talented. We’re gonna miss that, and then Jrue was always the glue guy, the connector, he did everything for us."
Holiday, a six-time All-Defensive Teamer, two-time All-Star and two-time champion, was such an elite defender that, as Queta recalled, he could guard any position.
"He used to guard seven-footers, he used to pressure up on the perimeter, he used to initiate offense," Queta said. "So they’re tough losses, but I feel like we’re always ready for it and it’s the business. So we gotta keep moving on.”
More news: Former Celtics Champion Signs With West Squad
“It’s not really what we were really expecting,” Queta said of the moves, and of his rotation luck. “But I feel like we’re in a position that I’m growing, I’m developing at a steady pace, with big responsibility … I need to show out every day with more consistency. I’ve been working at it, and I feel like I’m getting ready for it, so hopefully it’s gonna be a big year for me in general and I think I’m gonna step up for the occasion and all the other guys as well."
In 62 contests for Boston last year, Queta logged averages of 5.0 points, 3.8 boards and 0.7 dimes across. Head coach Joe Mazzulla moved him out of the team's rotation as he tightened lineups for the playoffs.
More news: Celtics Facing Major Competition for Highly Sought After All-Star Free Agent
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.