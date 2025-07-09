Celtics' Brad Stevens Provides Major Jaylen Brown Injury Update
The Boston Celtics had to watch one of their best players deal with an injury for the entire season. Jaylen Brown had a nagging knee injury that just wouldn't go away.
Brown missed a few games this season for rest purposes to try to heal the knee, but that didn't work. He even played through the injury in the playoffs as the Celtics tried to win back-to-back titles.
After the season ended, he decided to undergo surgery to repair the injury. After the surgery was completed, it was expected that he would return better than ever.
Recently, general manager Brad Stevens gave an update on Brown's injury and how his recovery is going from that offseason surgery. Things seem to be going well from his perspective.
According to Stevens, Brown is about to be fully cleared "sometime soon". That means that Brown will be ready to go for training camp and the regular season.
With Jayson Tatum going to miss most of next season with a torn Achilles, Brown is going to be the top option for the Celtics offensively next season. He will get a chance to show everyone just how good he is.
Brown was clearly hampered by the knee injury, and it was most notable on the defensive side of the court. With this injury fixed, his lateral quickness should be back to normal.
The Celtics are trying to prove everyone wrong next season by still competing for a title. Everyone is counting them out because of Tatum's injury.
Brown will have three new starters around him, with only Derrick White as the only returning starter from this past season. He might have to shoulder a bigger load than even he imagined.
Still, it will be a great opportunity to show fans around the NBA that he is worth his massive contract. He's a really good player and is probably the best number-two option in the league.
There is a reason that he won both Eastern Conference Finals MVP and NBA Finals MVP last season. He is a confident player on both ends of the court when his body is feeling good.
