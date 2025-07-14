Celtics' Brad Stevens Provides Major Update on Jayson Tatum
The Boston Celtics are undergoing massive changes to their roster this summer. The Celtics have lost four of their key players from the past two seasons this offseason alone.
It’s a situation most saw coming, given their financial constraints — but that doesn’t make it any easier to stomach for many watching it unfold.
Boston will look like a whole new team next season, mainly because they will be without their superstar forward, Jayson Tatum.
Tatum will be recovering from his Achilles injury for most of the season –– if not all –– of the 2025-26 season. His timeline is still uncertain, but he appears to be heading on the right track.
Celtics president of basketball operations, Brad Stevens, provided a massive update about his 27-year-old superstar.
Stevens said that Tatum is getting better every single day.
"He seems to be doing really well. Rehabbing's hard. He's a competitor. He's gonna compete in everything he does. I'm really encouraged. It's been fun to spend time with him every day."
Tatum suffered his Achilles injury in the second round of the 2025 playoffs against the New York Knicks. It was an injury that was certainly detrimental to their hopes of repeating as champions.
Tatum's injury will certainly hurt the team's chances of competing for a title this upcoming season. The Celtics don't have much to lean on outside of their star guard, Jaylen Brown.
Brown is set to be the focal point of the offense, and while they still have the likes of Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, who can do some damage, it may not be enough to contend for a title this upcoming season truly or even compete in the Eastern Conference.
Tatum has been spectacular for the C's from the moment that he stepped foot on the court. He's improved his game every since season, and last season was undoubtedly his best.
The former lottery pick averaged 26.8 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists ( a career-high) and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three in 72 games and 36.4 minutes of action.
