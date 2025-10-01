Celtics' Brad Stevens Sends Clear Message to Returning Veterans
This offseason, the Celtics were always going to make a lot of changes. With a new owner, the Celtics were not going to keep spending enough money to be in the second apron.
Brad Stevens was tasked with slashing salaries so that they could get under that number, a goal that he has achieved. There's a chance they still get under the luxury tax before the year starts.
There are a lot of new faces in Boston. Stevens was asked about the remaining veterans and what they will need to do this season for the team to have success.
Celtics' Brad Stevens Calls For Returning Veterans To Shoulder The Load
While speaking during media day, Stevens called for the returning veterans to shoulder the majority of the load this season with a lot of new faces around them. This was chronicled by The Athletic's Jay King.
“I think the returning guys have a lot on their shoulders, there’s no question about it,” said Stevens. “I think that Jaylen and Derrick and Payton, all of those guys, Sam, they have to lead by example, and they have to lead with their competitiveness, and they have to lead with what they do best, right?”
The Celtics have to figure out who is going to lead the team. Jaylen Brown is going to be the number-one option, but who takes the mantle as the second option behind him is still up for grabs.
The Celtics Need Familiar Faces To Step Into New Roles
Payton Pritchard is one of the guys who is back, but he will be stepping into a new role. He will likely be the starting point guard, and the Celtics will be counting on him.
Sam Hauser might end up being the starting power forward this season. They need him to improve on the defensive end of the court to make that viable for the length of the season.
Derrick White is going to have to shoulder more of the scoring load than he ever has. He might be looked at as the second option offensively, but the Celtics need him to also run the team at times.
