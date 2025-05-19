Celtics' Brad Stevens Shares Shocking Admission Following Playoff Exit
President of basketball operations for the Boston Celtics, Brad Stevens, conducted his exit interview following the disastrous playoff elimination at the hands of the New York Knicks, where he made a shocking admission.
After blowing two significant leads in the second half of both Game 1 and Game 2, Stevens believes that the team had control of both games but failed to finish strongly.
“The reality is we blew the first two games (against New York),” Brad Stevens said at the exit interview.
The Celtics were the heavy favorites in the series against the Knicks, with many analysts predicting New York had no chance, especially given the fact that Boston dominated the regular season record.
Instead, the Knicks stunned the NBA world by achieving two road upsets at TD Garden, despite the Celtics appearing to start both games strong.
During Game 1, Boston led by as much as 20 points; however, they failed to secure the win against New York, who stormed back in the third quarter, forced overtime, and ultimately claimed victory.
The Celtics made several questionable shot choices, attempting a series of forced 3-point shots and seemingly failing to adjust their game plan.
Then in Game 2, the Celtics once again led by as many as 20 points, but fell apart in the second half, going 5-for-24 in the fourth quarter and completely opening the door for the Knicks to win.
Jalen Brunson is among the best fourth-quarter performers in the league and managed to lead the team to victory with his shot-making alongside Mikal Bridges.
The game came down to the Knicks, who, with a one-point lead, prevented Jayson Tatum from getting a shot off, capturing a 2-0 series lead.
The Celtics would go on to lose in six games; however, in Game 4, Tatum shredded his Achilles, essentially ending the season prematurely for the Celtics.
Even in that game, the Celtics struggled once again in the second half and were on track to lose before Tatum got injured, despite an impressive performance from their star player.
With Tatum out for next season and a roster needing a major shake-up, Stevens faces a summer full of tough choices.
