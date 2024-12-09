Celtics Broadcaster to Call Bengals vs Cowboys MNF Game on Disney+
The Boston Celtics have a mini break this week. They don't return to the court until Thursday.
The Celtics will take on the Detroit Pistons as they wait for the NBA Cup to conclude; however, that doesn't mean every member of the Celtics team will be on break.
Celtics play-by-play announcer, Drew Carter for NBC Sports Boston, will call the Simpsons Monday Night Football game on Disney+, which features the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.
Carter has been with the Celtics since Sept. 2023, when he first started calling road games. Carter has also worked for ESPN, CBS 42, and the Big Ten Network. He's called games in a variety of sports, including football, basketball, softball, and lacrosse. He's also hosted studio shows for ESPN, including college basketball halftime and postgame.
So he is no stranger to calling football games, but this time, he will be transformed into the world of the Simpsons. Last season, he was the play-by-play announcer on ESPN and Disney’s “Toy Story” broadcast of the Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonville Jaguars NFL game on Oct. 1 in London.
Carter replaced Mike Gorman full-time this season as Gorman finished his illustrious broadcasting career calling home games last season.
Although the game will be cool to watch in the Simpsons world, it is vital for both the Bengals and the Cowboys.
The Bengals have a 4-8 record and have lost their last three games. They have all been close games, losing their last three by an average of three points. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having a stellar season, throwing for 3,337 yards and 30 touchdowns with only five interceptions. However, the Bengals' defense is atrocious, as they are ranked 28th in total defense.
As for the Cowboys, they have won two games in a row and are right in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs in the NFC. They are likely out of the running for the NFC East, but if they can continue to collect wins and get help from other teams, they could sneak into the playoffs as a Wild Card team.
Carter will be back on the Celtics' call on Thursday against Detriot. Boston's 19-5 record on the season is good for second place in the Eastern Conference.
More Celtics: Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis Shades Grizzlies 'Physicality' Despite Loss
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Posts Mysterious Message After Big Victory Over Bucks
Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Won't Tell Players if They're Playing Or Not