Celtics Champ Formally Apologizes to Jayson Tatum
Despite winning the NBA Championship and an Olympic gold medal, Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum has garnered a lot of flack.
Even though he was a key part of both teams, Tatum has garnered criticism for not being named Finals MVP (that went to teammate Jaylen Brown) and for being benched for Team USA against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
However, fans and experts have begun to take back their negative comments on the five-time All-Star, including former Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins.
"Jayson Tatum, I apologize because we should mention your name more often when it comes down to the three letters of MVP," Perkins said on NBA Today. "We talk about everybody else, but we don't talk about this man who, constantly night in and night out, is flirting with 30-point triple-doubles."
Tatum has been having an incredible season, averaging 28.4 points, 8.2 total rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game across 18 games. He is also shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from the three-point line.
This is easily keeping him on pace with other MVP frontrunners, like the aforementioned Jokic.
Jokic, a three-time MVP, is currently averaging 29.7 points, 10.9 assists, 1.5 assists, and a league-leading 13.4 total rebounds with the Denver Nuggets.
Additionally, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers is also having a career-best season, averaging 29.8 points, 11.4 total rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game.
One major advantage Tatum has over both of these players is his team's record. The Celtics are currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 15-3 record, right behind the 17-1 Cleveland Cavaliers.
Meanwhile, the Nuggets are boasting a 9-7 record and the Lakers have a 10-7 record in the Western Conference. This gives Tatum an additional edge over his MVP competitors, especially since he leads the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steals per game.
This marks the closest Tatum has come in the MVP race since the 2022-23 NBA season where he came in fourth behind Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. That season, Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 total rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game across 74 games.
In the end, it's going to be a tough MVP race, and a few bad games could easily be the decider for who walks away with the NBA's top individual prize.
