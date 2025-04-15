Celtics Championship Odds Are in Shocking Spot for 2025
The Boston Celtics are the reigning NBA champions, finally making it over the hump last year with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the way. With the roster sticking together and most of the roster, besides 38-year-old Al Horford, on the younger side, one would think the team would be the favorite to win again.
However, after finishing second in the Eastern Conference behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and third in the NBA behind the Cavs and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Celtics are not the clear favorite.
More news: Celtics Teammates React to Jaylen Brown's First Practice Since Knee Procedure
According to MGM betting odds, the Celtics opened the year as favorites, but the Thunder have passed them in odds after a historic 68-win season. The Thunder are a similarly built team, with a top MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a top secondary option in Jalen Williams, and a giant, three-point shooting big man in Chet Holmgren.
The Thunder’s main strength is their defense which is statistically one of the best defenses in NBA history. It has a chance to slow down any offense, including the prolific three-point shooting offense of the Celtics.
Interestingly, the Cavaliers seem to be underappreciated in the betting world, as they had similar, and arguably even better team statistics during the regular season than the Celtics, a big reason why they finished higher in the East standings than the Celtics.
They also have a top star player in Donovan Mitchell, and a great set of defenders on the perimeter and the interior with potential Defensive-Player-of-the-Year Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. They also have Darius Garland, who is an ex-factor as the point guard running the team.
More news: Celtics' Jrue Holiday Receives Major Health Update Ahead of Playoffs
No matter who is actually viewed as the favorite, the Celtics, Cavs, and Thunder seem like they are in a tier of their own. The Los Angeles Lakers are the next highest favorite at +1100 according to BetMGM, which is well below the Cavs at +600. They are a bit of an enigma entering the playoffs, considering they somehow acquired one of the best players in the NBA in Luka Doncic midway through the season.
In the end, the teams who make it farther in the playoffs may come down to who is the healthiest. That is a big reason why lower-seeded teams, like the sixth-seeded Indiana Pacers and the fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks, made it so far last season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
More Celtics: Jayson Tatum Ties Larry Bird For Incredible Feat in Celtics History
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.