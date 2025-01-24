Celtics Could Go After $5M Forward Before Trade Deadline
The Boston Celtics' season has turned within the last month. Before 2025 started, they looked like a top-four team in the NBA. They had a really good shot to repeat as NBA Champions.
Now, things have totally flipped for the defending champs. They are just 5-5 in their last ten games and they have some alarming losses.
During that time, the Celtics have lost to Toronto, Atlanta, and the Kings. None of those teams are expected to compete for an NBA title this season.
Because of those troubling losses, the Celtics might have to make a move. The issue is that there aren't a lot of moves available because they are hard-capped by the second apron.
Read more: Steve Kerr Weighs in on Celtics Struggles, 'I Wouldn't Worry'
There are a few targets that the Celtics could have their eyes on two weeks ahead of the trade deadline, though.
One of those targets could be Torrey Craig. Craig is a backup forward for the Chicago Bulls and is on the fringes of the rotation for the Bulls anyway.
So far this season, he has played just nine games for Chicago due to a multitude of injuries. He's not playing right now because of an ankle sprain, although the Bulls are hoping to have him back at the end of the month.
Adding Craig would give Boston an opportunity to add someone who has a lot of experience in tough games. Boston's bench could use some refinement.
More Celtics news: Celtics Trade Proposal Reunites Boston with Fan-Favorite Forward
Boston doesn't have a move to make in order to get an impact starter. Quite frankly, there's no room in the starting lineup for another guy. When their starting lineup is clicking, they almost can't be stopped.
Craig is an inexpensive piece that Boston could add for depth purposes. He can give them ten minutes off the bench per game of high effort on the court.
Boston has a limited amount of time to decide if they want to make a move or not. The deadline will pass in a couple of weeks.
Right now, Boston sits second in the Eastern Conference standings. They still sit just two games ahead of the Knicks for that spot.
Craig is averaging 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists per game this season.
More Boston Celtics news: Celtics Anticipated to Trade for All-Rookie Center
Celtics Legend Paul Pierce Reignites Lakers Feud With Perfect Diss
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.