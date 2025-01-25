Celtics Could Have $9M Guard as Potential Trade Target Ahead of Deadline
The Boston Celtics have to figure out how to play some better basketball. In the last ten games, the Celtics are just 5-5. They have hit a slide.
With this slide, there are some questions about what the team needs to do in order to fix things. Some fans want them to make a move at the trade deadline.
The issue for them is that they don't have a lot of room to make a move. The Celtics are a second-apron team, meaning it is way harder to make a trade.
Boston has one of the most expensive rosters in the entire NBA. Most of that is because of their starting lineup.
The Celtics could still look around for a relatively cheap option to help them out off the bench. It probably wouldn't be someone who plays a ton of minutes, though.
One player they could look at acquiring is Vince Williams Jr. Williams Jr. is a young guard who can help them in certain situations.
Memphis is looking like a championship contender right now, and Williams Jr. has played in just three games. He suffered an ankle sprain early in the year and hasn't played yet.
Boston would likely be able to get Williams Jr. at a cheap price and by adding a second-round pick to whichever cheap player they send in return.
The Celtics likely wouldn't be significantly better by adding someone like Williams, but he would provide depth. Boston would be adding someone who has played in games before.
Williams Jr. would also be someone they could develop for the future. After this season, tough decisions will have to be made with some of the contracts in the starting lineup.
It's highly unlikely that they bring everyone from that unit back. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are definitely staying, but everyone else is expendable.
Whoever the new owner is going to be might not want to pay the high luxury tax bill that they have right now. That would mean they would need some younger guys to step up if they leave.
Williams Jr. is averaging 5.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and three assists per game in the three games he's played so far this season.
