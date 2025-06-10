Celtics Could Have Major Issue Moving Kristaps Porzingis
The Boston Celtics are heading into an offseason where they will likely undergo some significant changes.
The Celtics find themselves in a difficult spot as they’re poised to enter the second apron for a third straight year. If that happens, it would severely restrict their flexibility — limiting their ability to combine contracts in trades, use over 100 percent of a traded player exception, send out cash in deals, use existing trade exceptions, or sign a waived player making $14.1 million or more.
It is imperative that the Celtics make moves, and all signs indicate that they will do just that. One player they will likely have to trade is their champion big man, Kristaps Porzingis. Porzingis has been rumored to be traded since the Celtics' season came to an end, and it could soon be a reality.
However, the Celtics may struggle to trade or secure the best package possible for the 29-year-old. According to Owen Crisafulli of NESN, Porzingis’ healthy concerns could play a factor in the trade market.
“The issue is that Porzingis is coming off a postseason run where he was nearly unplayable due to a mysterious illness (he’s also dealt with injury concerns for the majority of his career), and his $30.7 million salary isn’t exactly cheap.”
Not only is health a concern, but so is his salary. Although he is on an expiring deal, Porzingis is still owed $30.7 million next season. The former lottery pick has struggled to stay healthy his entire career. In only two seasons has Porzingis played over 60 games in nine seasons.
During his time with the Celtics, Porzingis has suited up for just 99 of a possible 164 games. This past season, he appeared in only 42 contests. Still, when available, his production has been impressive — posting averages of 19.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2 percent from the floor and 39.2 percent from three.
Availability remains the biggest concern, but when healthy, Porzingis is an impact player — someone who can immediately elevate a team’s frontcourt.
Who will take the gamble on Porzingis is the massive question.
