Celtics' Derrick White on the Verge of History Against the Grizzlies
The Boston Celtics are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for the second and final time for the 2024-25 season. After Monday's game, the Celtics will have seven games left and one of the easiest schedules remaining. Every team outside of one they will face after Monday will be teams under .500.
The Celtics would be fine even with a demanding schedule at the end of the season; that is how good they are. Nonetheless, the Celtics will look to take care of business on Monday as they travel to Memphis for the first and only time of the season.
The Celtics will look to grab their 56th win in the process; however, their star guard Derrick White can etch himself into Celtics' history after Monday.
White is one three away from tying the record for most three-pointers made in a season in team history and two made three-pointers away from becoming the leader in a season.
In the season thus far, White has 244 made three-pointers. The current record in the season is held by Isaiah Thomas in 2017 when he made 245 threes in that season. Thomas played 76 games that season.
If White were to do it against the Grizzlies, he would have done it in 71 games played. White is a three-point shot-taker and maker. In the season, the former Colorado Buffaloe attempts a career-high 9.1 threes in a game. He makes 3.5 threes and 38.5 percent of them.
In his career, White is a 36.8 percent three-point shooter. His 9.1 attempts this season are almost three more than his average last season.
It is no secret that Boston shoots a lot of threes and makes a lot of them. The Celtics attempt 48.3 pointers per game and make 17.9 three-pointers per game; they rank first in both categories by a mile.
Behind the Celtics in attempts are the Chicago Bulls with 42.4, and behind the Celtics in makes are the Cleveland Cavaliers, who make 15.8 threes per game this season.
Two other Celtics are on the list and could surpass Thomas or White this season: Jayson Tatum and Payton Pritchard. Prior to Monday's game, Tatum sits fourth on the list with 238 makes, and Pritchard sits fifth with 237 makes.
The Celtics are a dangerous team filled with talent on both sides of the ball. They will be the ultimate tough-out in the playoffs.
